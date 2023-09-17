Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

