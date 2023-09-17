Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 9,217 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

