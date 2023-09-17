Foster Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Netflix by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $396.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

