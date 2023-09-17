Foster Group Inc. Sells 755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

