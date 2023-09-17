Quent Capital LLC Invests $110,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 66.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 85,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,236,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,675.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,588 shares of company stock valued at $336,836. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.75. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Butterfly Network

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.