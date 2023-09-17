Quent Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.82 and a 200 day moving average of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.