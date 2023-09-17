Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

