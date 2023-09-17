Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lear by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lear by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 71,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lear

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.