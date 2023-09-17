iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LQD stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.