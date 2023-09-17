Quent Capital LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

