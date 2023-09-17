Quent Capital LLC Buys 206 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,789 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.