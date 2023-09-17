Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DDT opened at 25.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.58. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 24.82 and a 1-year high of 26.51.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

