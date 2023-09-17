Short Interest in Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Drops By 43.8%

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Down 11.8 %

Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Bimini Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 106.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.01%.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm.

