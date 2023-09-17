DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Up 66.9% in August

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. DHC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.