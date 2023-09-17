Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Grows By 66.7%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of GENSF stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

