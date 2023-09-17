Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLYW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Leafly by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leafly by 701.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192,837 shares during the last quarter.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

