Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 559,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 89,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a negative net margin of 479.18%.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

