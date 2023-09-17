Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.60

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 70.23 ($0.88). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 38,956 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.95. The company has a market capitalization of £100.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,158.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

