Quent Capital LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rent the Runway were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $67,172.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,809 shares of company stock valued at $178,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.86 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RENT. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

