Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Drops By 38.4%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 894,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,509.0 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NMAKF opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

