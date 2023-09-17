L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LCAA stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.25 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 537,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

