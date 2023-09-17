Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.19

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.19 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.50). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 806,178 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £723.96 million, a P/E ratio of 394.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

In related news, insider John Scott purchased 9,125 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.25 ($12,446.82). 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

