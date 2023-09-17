BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.75. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 34,817 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Stories

