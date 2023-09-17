Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $348.84

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.84 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.44). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.38), with a volume of 564,140 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.27.

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,714.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

In other Fidelity European Trust news, insider Milyae Park purchased 10,000 shares of Fidelity European Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £34,100 ($42,673.01). 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

