Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.26) and traded as high as GBX 580.40 ($7.26). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.26), with a volume of 68,853 shares.
Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 580.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 580.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.41.
About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L)
Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.
