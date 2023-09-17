GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21,900 shares trading hands.

GLG Life Tech Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

