First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.95. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 39,487 shares.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

