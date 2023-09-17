Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 7,500 shares.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.94.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
