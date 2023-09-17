Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.50. Conifer shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 19,658 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Conifer Trading Up 28.1 %
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 3.32% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conifer
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
