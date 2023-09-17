Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.50. Conifer shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 19,658 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Conifer Trading Up 28.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 405,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 3.32% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

