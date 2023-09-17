Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Grows Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.17.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

