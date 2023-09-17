Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,213 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 5.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 730,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,911,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 888,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

