Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 4.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $204,772,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,184,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

