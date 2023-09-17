Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

