Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 on October 11th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.325 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,879.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,746.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,644.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,905.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,080.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

