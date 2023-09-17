Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $256.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.88. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

