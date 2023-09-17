Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 21,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

