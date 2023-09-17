Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,766,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,654,000 after purchasing an additional 305,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after acquiring an additional 132,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.66 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

