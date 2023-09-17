4,379 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

