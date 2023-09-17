Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.