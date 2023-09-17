MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $10.40 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $10.40 or 0.00039126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $46.46 million and approximately $656,670.40 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 10.47348506 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $662,201.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

