GMX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $296.42 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. GMX has a market capitalization of $296.42 million and $6.23 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $32.86 or 0.00123613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,436,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,019,991 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

