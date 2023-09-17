SingularityNET Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $222.52 million and $12.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.90 or 1.00021354 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18068766 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $15,242,198.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

