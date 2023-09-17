dForce USD Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003866 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $33.10 million and $709.61 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00241486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,204,247 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01362218 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $162.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

