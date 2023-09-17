Quent Capital LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 3.7 %

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.