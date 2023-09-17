Quent Capital LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

CB opened at $212.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

