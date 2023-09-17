Quent Capital LLC Sells 177 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.