Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $11,437,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

