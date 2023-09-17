Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Sprout Social by 150.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 225.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 34.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,737. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

