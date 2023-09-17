Quent Capital LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

