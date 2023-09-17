Comparing GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GigCapital5 and Helius Medical Technologies.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 911.90%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigCapital5 and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -12.54% Helius Medical Technologies -1,190.30% -126.71% -66.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $845,000.00 5.63 -$14.07 million ($22.00) -0.38

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

